$2 Movie Tickets During Malco Kids Summer Film Fest Benefits Children’s Hospitals

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —Malco Theatres is letting kids help kids by offering $2 movie tickets for some family-friendly movies this summer. The promotion is part of the 2019 Kids Summer Film Fest and helps raise money for various children’s hospitals across the mid-south.

Each Tuesday and Wednesday from June 4 thru July 31, participating Malco Theatres will offer the discounted tickets for specific G and PG rated movies. Moviegoers can see films such as Despicable Me, Minions, The Secret Life of Pets, The Cat In The Hat, Trolls, and more for just $2.

Shows will start at 10 a.m. with all ages are welcome.

Malco Theatres in Arkansas participating are:

Van Buren Cinema

Razorback Cinema Grill (Fayetteville)

Pinnacle Hills Cinema (Rogers)

Springdale Cinema Grill

Hollywood Cinema (Jonesboro)

Monticello Cinema

Beneficiary children’s hospitals include Arkansas Children’s Hospital (Little Rock, AR), Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital (Memphis, TN), Norton Children’s Hospital (Owensboro, KY), Monroe E. Carroll Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Batson Children’s Hospital (Jackson, Mississippi) and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Full schedules can be downloaded at http://www.malco.com.