Adventure Arkansas: Glory Hole Falls

Heavy spring rains mean that Arkansas’ waterfalls are near maximum capacity. One of the most famous and unique waterfalls in our region is Glory Hole Falls, a fall where the water does not flow over an edge, but rather through a 4FT stone hole eroded over time.
(Directions below)
DIRECTIONS
From Northwest Arkansas:
Head east on US-412 (34.6 mi)
Turn right onto AR-21 S (7.2 mi)
Turn left to stay on AR-21 S (9.3 mi)
Turn right to stay on AR-21 S (11.2 mi)
From Fort Smith:
Head east on I-40 East (50.6 mi)
Take exit 58 for AR-103 toward AR-21/Clarksville (0.2 mi)
Turn right onto AR-103 N/Jamestown Rd - signs for AR-21 N (1.5 mi)
Turn right onto E Main St (1.0 mi)
Turn left onto AR-21 N (28.1 mi)
Turn Right onto AR-16 E/AR-21 N (6.3 mi)
Destination will be on the right