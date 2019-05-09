Adventure Arkansas: Glory Hole Falls

Heavy spring rains mean that Arkansas’ waterfalls are near maximum capacity. One of the most famous and unique waterfalls in our region is Glory Hole Falls, a fall where the water does not flow over an edge, but rather through a 4FT stone hole eroded over time.

(Directions below)

Glory Hole Falls Map

DIRECTIONS

From Northwest Arkansas:

Head east on US-412 (34.6 mi)

Turn right onto AR-21 S (7.2 mi)

Turn left to stay on AR-21 S (9.3 mi)

Turn right to stay on AR-21 S (11.2 mi)

Turn right onto AR-16 W/AR-21 S
Destination will be on the left

From Fort Smith:

Head east on I-40 East (50.6 mi)

Take exit 58 for AR-103 toward AR-21/Clarksville (0.2 mi)

Turn right onto AR-103 N/Jamestown Rd - signs for AR-21 N (1.5 mi)

Turn right onto E Main St (1.0 mi)

Turn left onto AR-21 N (28.1 mi)

Turn Right onto AR-16 E/AR-21 N (6.3 mi)

Destination will be on the right

 

