Anonymous Donor Pays Off Rogers High School Seniors Cafeteria Debt

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Some high school seniors got quite the surprise when they went through the lunch line Thursday (May 9).

A man who wants to remain anonymous paid off the cafeteria bills for all the seniors at Rogers High School. The school said those cafeteria debts totaled almost $900. There are around 500 students in the 2019 graduating class.

Child nutrition manager Sheila Staten said the man came in asking if any seniors had negative balances on their cafeteria bills and when she said yes, he wrote a check for almost $900.

“He has a background from a educator’s family, so he well remembered as a student watching his parents working with their students when they were struggling and he just wanted to pay it forward,” Staten said.

Staten said when she tried to thank him, he told her he didn’t come in to be thanked, he just felt this is something he should do. She said a lot of extra expenses come for families during senior year.

“This is just one less burden for them to handle,” Staten said. “Yes, there will be negative balances for students, that’s just something that happens with child nutrition and this is just an opportunity for these students to not have to look back. We were able to see the kids faces light up when they looked at that balance was gone.”

Principal Lewis Villines said this was a very nice surprise.

“It truly is a real act of kindness and we genuinely appreciate it,” Villines said. “So, we have a saying around here, it`s a great day to be a Mountie and it`s just one of the many reasons it`s a great day to be a Mountie and our community helping our students.”

Villines said they always work with seniors to clear all their fines before graduation.

Those Rogers High School seniors will graduate at Bud Walton Arena next Friday (May 17) in Fayetteville.