Arkansans’ Ready To Face The Weather For Weekend Plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The chance of rain this weekend in Northwest Arkansas could cause problems for people planning to be out and about for several major events.

The Bentonville Film Festival continues until May 11 and even though there were some scattered showers on Thursday (May 9) many people still made it out to enjoy the day of movies.

Catherine Alexander and her daughter Helana Alexander attended the event Thursday. They said the rain won't stop them from spending more time downtown and it shouldn't keep anyone else from coming out to enjoy what all the festival has to offer.

"I don't think that's a problem," Catherine Alexander said. "They are out here and the festival is going on. If you get cold there's plenty of places downtown Bentonville to hang out or get a cup of coffee or just enjoy yourself."

The Arkansas Razorback Men's baseball team is also on the scheduled to play at home this weekend. Dedicated fans who were toughing out the weather at Baum Walker Stadium Thursday say they plan on being back for the rest of the games this weekend as the Hogs take on LSU.

"We’ve recently moved here we love Arkansas baseball my boys play baseball we’re dedicated fans," said Arthur Askew.

"Yes, I definitely plan on coming out and supporting the hogs this weekend the rain should be clearing soon so hopefully it will be a great game I know it will be," said Lauren Hadaway.

As the Diamond Hogs cross home plate, thousands of more Razorbacks will walk across the stage at graduation this weekend.

With many families and friends traveling into our area to celebrate, one Arkansas senior says nothing can put a damper on getting her diploma.

"Rain isn’t super exciting on any sort of ceremony or big event, but still it’s graduation it’s so big I think everyone is just excited to get degrees and walk across the stage and join adulthood so I don’t think It’ll ruin too much fun I think it will be fine," said U of A senior Sydney Morris.

Luckily all spring graduation ceremonies for the University of Arkansas will be held indoors this year.