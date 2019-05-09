× Arkansas Softball Bounced In SEC Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KFSM) – Arkansas likely needed a run in the SEC Tournament if they wanted a shot at hosting a NCAA Regional for the second straight season but that run was stopped before it ever began.

Georgia scored three runs in the first three innings and that was enough offense as they eliminated the Razorbacks 4-1. Arkansas and Georgia were among four teams that finished tied for sixth in the regular season standings but were the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds due to tie breakers.

Just days after being named All-SEC second team, Arkansas pitcher Autumn Storms could never settle down in the circle as she allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits in just two and 1/3 innings. Georgia countered with a complete game effort from Kylie Bass as she allowed one run on just two hits and struck out seven.

Arkansas must now wait to hear their postseason fate even though they are a lock for the NCAA Tournament. The Razorbacks are now 38-18 on the season, ranked in the top-25 and went 12-12 in the SEC regular season.