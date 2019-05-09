Bentonville Man Sentenced To 7 Years For Trafficking Heroin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Bentonville man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

In July of 2018 detectives with the Rogers Police Department received a tip that Matthew Woodrome, 36 was at a Bentonville hotel and had heroin on his possession.

According to a press release, Woodrome was on probation with a search waiver, so officers could search him at any time.

Officers found Woodrome with four baggies containing 5.38 grams of heroin.

Woodrome was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018, and entered a guilty plea in November 2018. He will serve seven years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for one count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute.