Duluth Trading Co. In Rogers To Open May 9

ROGERS, Ark. (TB&P) — Wisconsin-based Duluth Trading Co. will open its first store in Arkansas on Thursday (May 9) at 3200 S. 27th Street in Rogers, just south of AG Russell Knives and the At Home store off of the Pleasant Grove Road exit of Interstate 49.

The Rogers store will be No. 53 for the Mount Horeb, Wisc.-based specialty retailer known far and wide for its “Buck Naked” brand of underwear. Steve Nicoll, a native of Springdale, is the local store manager. Nicoll said Rogers was chosen for a brick-and-mortar store because of the demand the company already gets online and through its catalog business from the region.

He said the location off I-49 is easily accessible for consumers coming from the North or South. The store is 15,000 square feet and resembles a red barn, as the company brand is synonymous with work apparel and accessories that have also drawn a following from outdoor enthusiasts given the functionality of each item.

Click here to read more about the Duluth Trading Co. opening in Rogers soon from our content partners at