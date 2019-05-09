‘Game Of Thrones’ Brought To Life In Live Concert Experience This Fall

ROGERS (KFSM) — Fans of the epic tales of Westeros will have a chance to hear the sweeping musical score of “Game of Thrones” live this fall, set to footage both from the show and specially made for the concert tour.

“Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi” will make a stop on its 20-city tour at the Walmart AMP Sept. 25. The concert will feature fan-favorite pieces from the show and new musical arrangements from the series’ eighth and final season, including “The Night King” theme, the nine-minute composition that went viral after being heard on the show and skyrocketing to iTunes’ top five most downloaded songs.

Tickets go on sale Monday (May 13) and will range from $29.50 to $99.50 plus fees.

Tickets go on sale online or by phone, or at the Walmart AMP box office in Rogers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. They’ll also be available at the Walton Arts Center box office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.amptickets.com or by calling (479) 443-5600.