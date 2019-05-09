K-9 School Resource Officer Added To Bryant High School Yearbook

Posing for a yearbook photo with your tongue hanging out is typically a no-no.

But not for Mya. The Bryant police dog’s photo — tongue out and ears perked up — was featured among faculty members in the Bryant High School yearbook this year.

The Belgian Malinois started working as a school resource officer on campus last fall, according to KATV content partner . Bryant police posted her yearbook photo on Facebook on Thursday.

“So it looks like one of Bryant PD’s finest School Resource Officer’s made the Hornet Yearbook this year,” the post says. “Good job Mya, you are representing the PD with pride…..Hornet Pride!!!”

Mya is primarily a narcotics dog but is also trained for tracking and recovery, MySaline reported.

Her handler is Sgt. Paul Tarvin.