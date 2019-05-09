Local Craft Studio Donates Handmade Bags To Fayetteville Boutique

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Fayetteville women’s boutique is teaming up with a local craft studio to bring handmade bags to Northwest Arkansas for Mother’s Day.

Beautiful Lives Boutique will be accepting bags from Paper & Thread Studio and each bag was handmade by young girls in our area.

Each year the studio does a small service project to give back to the community.

Beautiful Lives Thrift Boutique is a non-profit women’s clothing store that donates 100% of profits to five organizations that provide for women and children in need. This company relies on donations from Northwest Arkansas women who have a desire to give back to women and children in need both locally and globally.

Paula Grage started Paper & Thread Studio 10 years ago by teaching a small group of friends to sew and make crafts. The studio now has after-school classes 5 days a week with over 50 students attending September through May.

