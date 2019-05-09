Northwest Health Offering Free Mental Health Screenings On Friday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — Northwest Health will be providing free screenings for depression and anxiety disorders for Mental Health Month.

The screenings will take place at two locations on Friday (May 10) from 8-10 a.m. and pre-registration is not required.

Locations include:

Northwest Medical Center – Springdale (front lobby entrance): 609 W. Maple Ave. Springdale, Ar. 72764

Healthy Horizons Clinic – Siloam Springs: 1101 N Progress Ave STE 1 Siloam Springs, AR 72761



“It’s important to remember that mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being, and mental illnesses are both common and treatable,” said Susan Kristiniak, DHA, MSN, RN, AHN-BC, NEA-BC, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer, who supervises the 49-bed Behavioral Health Unit at Northwest Medical Center-Springdale. “When you or someone you love is dealing with a mental health concern, it’s important to know when to take action and where to find resources.”

May is Mental Health Month and is an effort to raise awareness about mental health conditions and the importance of good mental health for everyone.

“It is important to really look at your overall health, both physically and mentally, to achieve wellness,” said Kristiniak. “Finding a reason to laugh, going for a walk with a friend, meditating, playing with a pet, or working from home once a week can go a long way in making you both physically and mentally healthy – it’s all about finding the right balance to benefit both the mind and body.”

Hand-outs will be available at the screenings or can be requested by emailing CommunityRelations@nw-health.com.

MHA has developed a series of fact sheets to help people understand how their lifestyle affects their health.

For more information, call 479-757-LIFE (5433).