Patients Can Now Thank Blood Donors In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Those who benefit from blood donations will now have the chance to thank those who donated the blood.

The Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith along with Mercy Fort Smith have come up with a smartphone app that allows the patient to scan a barcode on the bag of blood.

Using the app, the patient can then write a thank you note to the donor.

Max Blackwell is one of those blood donor recipients.

"It might sound like just a good thing to do, but you are actually saving someone's life who can't help themselves at this point, because they are going through a traumatizing moment when its just their body is not functioning correctly so the fact that you're donating your blood to somebody who can't help themselves really just saves their life," Blackwell said.

Names and locations are not used in order to protect the confidentiality of both the patients and the donors.