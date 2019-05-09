Police: Rogers Man Admits To Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

Posted 2:48 pm, May 9, 2019, by

Eleazar Cruz-Camarena

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police say a Rogers man has admitted to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl several times over the past year.

Eleazar Cruz-Camarena, 31, was arrested Wednesday (May 8) in connection with four counts of rape and 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Cruz-Camarena at first denied the allegations, but later told Rogers police he has molested the girl at least 10 times, adding that the girl wanted the sexual contact, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl told investigators Cruz-Camarena has been sexually abusing her since she was 8 despite her pleas for him to stop.

According to the affidavit, the girl said Cruz-Camarena tells her “you never tell me when to stop” and has shown her pornographic videos.

She added that Cruz-Camarena has told her not to tell anyone about the abuse or he would hurt her.

Cruz-Camarena was being held Thursday (May 9) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 17 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Rape is a Class Y felony, which are the most severe crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.