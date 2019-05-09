× Police: Rogers Man Admits To Sexually Abusing 11-Year-Old Girl

ROGERS (KFSM) — Police say a Rogers man has admitted to sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl several times over the past year.

Eleazar Cruz-Camarena, 31, was arrested Wednesday (May 8) in connection with four counts of rape and 10 counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Cruz-Camarena at first denied the allegations, but later told Rogers police he has molested the girl at least 10 times, adding that the girl wanted the sexual contact, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl told investigators Cruz-Camarena has been sexually abusing her since she was 8 despite her pleas for him to stop.

According to the affidavit, the girl said Cruz-Camarena tells her “you never tell me when to stop” and has shown her pornographic videos.

She added that Cruz-Camarena has told her not to tell anyone about the abuse or he would hurt her.

Cruz-Camarena was being held Thursday (May 9) at the Benton County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He has a hearing set for June 17 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Rape is a Class Y felony, which are the most severe crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death.

A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.