Van Buren Police: Part-Time Pastor Arrested On Charge Of Sexually Abusing Youths

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren Police arrested a part-time pastor that they say had inappropriate sexual contact with several youths he met through the church.

Fransisco Porras, 51, of Van Buren was arrested on four counts of second-degree sexual assault, said Sgt. Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police.

Police said Porras had “inappropriate sexual contact with multiple juveniles in his capacity as a part-time pastor of a church.” Wear said the Rose of Sharon is a newly formed church and doesn’t have its own building, but it meets in various locations throughout the city.

Police started the investigation after a parent found suspicious text messages from Porras on her child’s phone, Wear said.

Investigators found evidence of at least one assault in 2018, Wear said.

Porras was interviewed by Van Buren detectives and was placed under arrest, Wear said. He is booked into the Crawford County Detention Center on four counts of second-degree sexual assault, a class B felony.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Jay Baker at (479) 471-5081.