XNA To Offer Direct Flights To Miami Starting This Winter

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFSM) — Passengers at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport (XNA) will soon be able to fly directly to Miami, Florida.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see Miami return as a destination from XNA,” said XNA COO Kelly Johnson. “It is timed perfectly to meet with the crew ship departures as well as flights into the Caribbean and South America. We want to thank our partners at American Airlines for making this possible for the citizens of Northwest Arkansas.”

The daily flights will be year-round and are set to begin on December 18, 2019.

Earlier this year XNA added direct flights to Denver and Philadelphia.