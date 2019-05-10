Arkansas Department Of Transportation Begins ‘Pothole Patching Season’

Rainfall has brought about potholes, but a break in the rain has given Arkansas Department of Transportation a chance to start repairing them.

ArDOT’s Danny Straessle refers to springtime as “pothole patching season”, when crews are able to make more effective repairs on the pothole-riddled pavement because of the warmer weather.

“We clean it out, we add a glue or a binder and then we preferably bring in hot mix asphalt, place it into the hole and then roll over it with a compactor or a roller. That makes a more lasting repair during the warmer months,” Straessle explained.

While there’s no way to track how many potholes are repaired each year, Straessle says crews are constantly doing “throw and goes” — temporary repairs of smaller potholes between rain events.

To report a pothole on state roadways, you can visit . For city roads, you can call 311 to report a pothole that needs repairing.