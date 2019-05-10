Arkansas Dispensary Makes First Official Medical Marijuana Sale

According to Don Sears, owner of Doctors Orders RX in Hot Springs, the dispensary has sold its first batch of medical marijuana to an Arkansan with a physician-issued medical marijuana card.

The facility will be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Patients will be served on a first-come, first serve basis. Product availability is limited.

has also been given the go-ahead from Alcohol Beverage Control enforcement agents to begin selling medical marijuana to patients – the second dispensary to receive state approval. They will be open for business on Monday.

Voters approved a medical marijuana amendment to the state’s constitution .

Sears also released the following statement on Friday:

“We expect long lines and apologize for any inconvenience. However, at this time, processing schedules are unpredictable and out of our control. But we are thrilled to, finally, be able to provide Arkansans with the prescriptions they have waited more than two years to fill.”