Facebook Partners With Bliss Cupcake In Fayetteville To Celebrate ‘Birthday Stories’

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It was announced Friday (May 10) that Facebook and Bliss Cupcake Cafe in Fayetteville are partnering for the tech giants new product, Birthday Stories.

Facebook has a long history of allowing its user’s to keep up with family members’ and friends’ birthdays. Birthday Stories are Facebook’s latest push into revamping digital birthday wishes.

You’ll be able to just tap on the birthday notification, shoot or upload a short video or photo or use one of Facebook’s digital birthday cards, and then you’ve instantly got a birthday wish. You’ll also be able to add music to give your Birthday Story a soundtrack. Once done, your wish will be added to your friends’ or family members’ story.

On Friday, while supplies last, you can get a free treat from Bliss Cupcake Cafe and test Facebook’s new birthday feature.