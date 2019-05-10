‘FAWNtastic’: Firefighters, Police Pull Crying Fawn From Storm Drain

Posted 7:44 am, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, May 10, 2019

PACIFICA, Calif. (KFSM) — Firefighters from the North County Fire Authority got a surprise when they answered a call for a cat caught in a storm drain.

It wasn’t a cat.

Turns out, it was a fawn that slipped into the storm drain. According to CNN, the firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to pull the baby deer out of the drain while its mother waited anxiously nearby.

The NCFA, which serves Brisbane, Daly City and Pacifica in California, posted a video of the rescue on its Twitter page.

They also posted a photo of the rescuers, which included members of the Pacifica Police, with the caption “Smiles all around! #FAWNtastic” on the tweet.

Smiles all around, indeed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.