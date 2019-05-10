× Fayetteville Man Gets Probation For Sexually Assaulting Woman At Apartment

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was given 10-years’ probation for sexually assaulting a woman and exposing himself at her apartment complex last year.

Jonathan Woodall, 26, pleaded guilty last week in Washington County Circuit Court to second-degree sexual assault.

Wooddall, who had several complaints from other residents of public sexual indecency, will also have to register as a sex offender and pay more than $1,000 in fines.

The woman told Fayetteville police she was at a friend’s apartment in September 2018, when Woodall tried to “kiss and touch” her and exposed himself, according to an arrest report.

She rebuffed Woodall’s advances, but awoke later that night to find Woodall naked in her bed.

She said he touched her under her clothes and said “you deserve this,” according to the report.

Woodall told police he drank alcohol with the woman and got into her bed, but denied being nude or touching her inappropriately.

An investigator noted Woodall had “numerous complaints” from residents at his apartment complex.

Several people have reported him walking around with erections and masturbating in the parking lot, according to the report.