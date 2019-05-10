× Gift-Purchasing Procrastinator? Mother’s Day Shopping Extravaganza Can Help

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Time is ticking to get your mom, grandma, or mother-in-law a gift for Mother’s Day. But if you’ve waited until the last minute, you’re in luck: Central Mall is hosting the Mother’s Day Shopping Extravaganza.

In the past few years, the event has grown from five booths to more than 25.

“I’ve been sleeping on the couch for about a year now, year before last I got my wife a set of dishes for Mother’s Day, last year I got her a vacuum for Mother’s Day, and that’s when she put me on the couch. Folks, mom wants unique gifts for Mother’s Day,” said promoter Raymond Limbrick.

Limbrick knew he needed to step up his Mother’s Day gift-giving game, so he helped bring more than 25 booths to the event.

“Hand-stitched items, handmade jams and jellies, essential oils, so many different things that I know I can find just the right gift to get off the couch,” he said.

But there’s more than just crafts, jellies and jams. There’s a few out-of-the-box items that might not seem to be gifts for Mother’s Day.

Joanie Hannah is the director of Damsel in Defense. She says her booth full of pepper spray and other defense items is popular at events like this one.

“Everyone has a right to be protected, with the world like it is today… it just gets worse and worse, and whether it’s a child with a personal alarm or it’s pepper spray or a stun gun, I think you should be able to take care of yourself,” she said.

She says stun guns are the item that sells the fastest. They are attached to a wristlet and instantly disable if the two pieces get separated.

“This is something that everybody needs, and so everywhere I go, it’s like, ‘oh my goodness, yes, how do we get this, tell me about this.’ It has been very good to me,” she said.

This extravaganza is more than just shopping for mom or grandma. It is also an event to enjoy together. The event includes face painting and cotton candy for kids.

The Mother’s Day Shopping Extravaganza is at Central Mall in Fort Smith from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.