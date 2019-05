BARLING, Ark. (KFSM) — Highway 22 through the city of barling now has a new name.

The city recently installed a sign in honor of the late mayor that says “Mayor Jerry Barling Memorial Highway.” Jerry’s widow Lynnette posed for a picture with the new sign.

Barling passed away after a long battle with cancer in October 2018 at the age of 73. He was mayor of Barling on and off for 47 years.

The city is collecting donations to pay for a stone welcome sign in Barling’s memory.