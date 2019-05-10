× Hogs Rally, Then Rout LSU To Take Series For First Time Since 2011

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) – Less than 24 hours after hammering LSU in the series opener, Arkansas found itself down three runs and scuffling to find any offense.

The Razorbacks’ bats would eventually wake up and then they exploded.

Arkansas chipped away at the early deficit and then exploded for eight combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings as the Razorbacks posted an 11-6 win over the Tigers to take the series. The series win marks the first for the Hogs over LSU since 2011.

LSU scored three runs in the first two innings to build the early lead but saw Arkansas score single runs in the third and fifth inning to close the gap to 3-2. In the sixth, Heston Kjerstad’s monster home run to centerfield not only tied the game but appeared to wake up the Hogs’ offense. Casey Martin gave Arkansas the lead with a RBI single in the seventh then Dominic Fletcher continued his big weekend with a run-scoring single of his own.

Fletcher added a two-run double in the six-run eighth inning as a close contest turned into a rout for the second straight day. Fletcher went 2-for-4 with three RBI while being hit by a pitch just a day after the Arkansas outfielder he had three hits and three RBI in the series opener.