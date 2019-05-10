I-49 In Rogers To Close Nightly For Next Two Weeks For Construction Work

ROGERS (KFSM) — Portions of Interstate 49 in Rogers will close at night starting Monday (May 13) as part of an ongoing construction project.

Workers will alternately close the inside and outside lanes of I-49 northbound and southbound between New Hope Road (Exit 83) and Walton Boulevard/Walnut Street (Exit 85) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Monday night, weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

The closures will continue through Saturday, May 25, to allow crews to set girders for a bridge over I-49. The bridge will be part of a new interchange at Walton/Walnut, the state’s first Single Point Urban Interchange, or SPUI.

Drivers are asked to use caution in construction areas.

More information is available at iDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov, or on Twitter at @myArDOT.