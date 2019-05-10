× Local Colleges, Universities To Hold Commencement Ceremonies This Weekend

(KFSM) — Several local colleges and universities will hold commencement exercises this weekend, from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville to Carl Albert State College in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Carl Albert State College will hold two commencement ceremonies. The first will take place at 10 a.m., and the second at 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held at the Hamilton Complex Auditorium, 1507 S. McKenna St., in Poteau.

Arkansas Tech University in Russellville will have commencement for its Graduate College tonight (May 10) at 7 p.m. at Tucker Coliseum, and Saturday (May 11) at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for undergraduates, also at the Coliseum. The ceremonies will also be live-streamed here.

Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville will hold ceremonies for its colleges starting at 8 a.m. Saturday with the Nursing Pinning. At 10 a.m., the ceremony will be held for Health Professions/Food Studies, followed by the Business and Computer Information ceremony at noon, Communication and Arts at 2 p.m. and Science and Mathematics, Social and Behavioral Science and Education at 4 p.m. All ceremonies will take place in the Arend Arts Center at Bentonville High School, 1901 SE J Street. A live stream will be available on the NWACC Facebook page.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will hold commencement at 10 a.m. for the Colleges of Business, Health Sciences and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

At 2 p.m., UAFS will hold a ceremony for the College of Applied Science and Technology, as well as for the College of Communication, Languages, Arts and Social Sciences.

Both ceremonies will take place in the Stubblefield Center.

Commencement starts today (May 10) at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. That commencement begins at 3 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Free parking is available after 2 p.m. in the campus lots near the arena. Disabled parking will be available in Lot 60, and dropoff will be available at the arena’s south entrance.

A map of parking lots around the commencement sites can be found here.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville will hold several commencement ceremonies on Saturday. Ceremonies begin at 8:30 a.m. with the All University Commencement at Bud Walton Arena, which also includes the Graduate School. Free parking is available in general lots, and disabled parking is available in Lot 60.

The College of Engineering will have its commencement at noon in Barnhill Arena. Disabled parking is available in Lots 59 and 67.

The Sam M. Walton College of Business commencement is at 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena, while the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design’s commencement will happen at the same time at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center. Disabled parking and dropoff is available in Lot 26.

The Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences will have commencement at 3:30 at Barnhill Arena.

Commencement concludes for the day with the College of Education and Health Professions at 5:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

The School of Law will hold its commencement next Saturday (May 18) at the Fayetteville Town Center on the Fayetteville Square at 2 p.m. Free parking will be limited in the parking garage below the town center and around the Square. Those with mobility issues should contact payne@uark.edu by 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 15) to make arrangements.