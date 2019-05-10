OK Foods Boss Says Fort Smith Metro Becoming Attractive To Younger Demographic

FORT SMITH (TB&P) —The key to business success in Fort Smith is “community, community, community,” Trent Goins, president and CEO of Fort Smith-based OK Foods, told a group of about 75 who gathered for the PRIME River Valley Professional Summit on Thursday (May 9).

This was the second summit for the newly formed young professionals group in downtown Fort Smith. PRIME hosted its inaugural all-day summit last September. The group’s theme this year is “Create. Engage. Disrupt,” and Goins shared how OK Foods does just that, and how other businesses in Fort Smith can do the same.

“If we can build the infrastructure of Fort Smith and build our community, then the jobs that we need, the labor force we need, it will come,” Goins said.

Key components that make Fort Smith already attractive to a young workforce are in place and getting stronger by the day, he said, pointing out Fort Smith has quality education and healthcare facilities, plentiful parks and opportunities for outdoor activities and entertainment.

