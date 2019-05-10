Roads Around UA Closing Monday For Summer Construction Projects

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Three roads around the University of Arkansas will have portions closed as several construction projects are carried out this summer.

Starting Monday (May 13), Razorback Road will be closed to through traffic from Meadow Street to Cleveland Street, and only local traffic will be allowed between Meadow and Markham streets for parking lots 72, 73 and 73a on the west side of the road.

Only local traffic will be allowed on Razorback between Cardwell Lane and Cleveland Street, as well, and Maple Street will be closed temporarily from Razorback Road to Stadium Drive.

The roads are being closed as part of a street widening project. The roads will be closed until early July. Thomas Avenue west of Razorback Road is already closed, and will reopen sometime in mid-July.

Also starting Monday, Lot 46 will be closed throughout the summer and will reopen in mid-August, and Nettleship Street between Razorback Road and Graham Street will be closed permanently to traffic.

The closures are to allow work on an extension of Leroy Pond Drive, which will now stretch across Razorback Road and will curve northward to connect to Graham Avenue.