ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is currently trying to locate a missing woman.

Hilda Rodriquez was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday (May 10) at 437 E. Meadow Wood.

She is 5 foot 1, 160 pounds and has black hair.

Officials say Rodriquez is diabetic and has high blood pressure.

If you see Rodriguez you’re asked to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.