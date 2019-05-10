Saturday’s Rain Timeline

Rain chances will be the highest during the first part of the day on Saturday.

We’ll see a decrease in coverage from 1pm-3pm as the rain shifts east and eventually out of the area.

We’ll have at least a chance of few showers Saturday evening but the overall coverage and intensity will be much less than the morning.

Drier and slightly warmer weather is expected for Sunday.

Rain will be light to moderate; severe weather is unlikely.

Rain totals are expected to average around 0.50″.

The progressive movement of this system combined with lighter rainfall amounts will lead to a low Flash Flood risk.

Drier weather is expected for Mother’s Day with highs near 70º.

-Garrett