× Arkansas Lands Three-Star Wide Receiver To 2020 Class

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The recruiting train keeps chugging along as the Razorbacks have landed their seventh commitment to the 2020 class.

Savion Williams, a three-star wide receiver out of Marshall, Texas, has signed with the Hogs.

C O M M I T T E D 🐗‼️ #WPS pic.twitter.com/BA0NXFSeU4 — Savion Williams (@iamsxee) May 11, 2019

Williams also had offers from Baylor, TCU, Missouri, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Illinois, Indiana, and other. The 6’4″ 195 lb. wide receiver made his official visit to Fayetteville last week.

247Sports composite rankings lists Williams as the No. 139 wide receiver int he country, and the No. 102 overall player in the state of Texas.

As a junior, Williams caught 43 passes for 656 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had nine rushes for 37 yards.

This marks the third wide receiver commitment in the 2020 Class for Arkansas (Ze’Vian Capers, Mason Mangum) and the fourth commitment out of Texas.