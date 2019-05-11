× Arkansas Women’s Track Captures Triple Crown With Win In SEC Championship

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas women’s track team proved why they’re number one in the nation during the SEC championship.

With a win in the conference championship, the Razorbacks captured the seventh triple crown in the history of the program. The win also clinched the eighth outdoor title for the Hogs. Arkansas has now won 15 of the last 16 SEC championships across cross country, indoor track & field, and outdoor track & field.

The women’s team racked up 139.5 points in the victory with five event champions. The 4×100-meter team broke a school record of 43.11 seconds in the event win. Arkansas took a 1-2 finish in the 100-meter hurdles from Janeek Brown and Payton Chadwick where Brown finished with a world best 12.55 seconds. The 400-meter dash featured a personal-best time of 51.03 seconds from Kethlin Campbell. In the 5,000 meter race, the Hogs took first and second courtesy of Taylor Werner and Lauren Gregory. Werner set a facility record with a time of 15:51.08. The final event champion came in the 4×400 meter relay team that recorded a season-best time of 3:29.22.

Meanwhile, the men’s team finished third overall in the SEC championships with a final score of 91 points.

Junior Gilber Boit finished the 5,000 meter run winning with a time of 13:54.76.

The team will now travel to Sacramento for the NCAA West Preliminary Championships on May 23-25.

Women’s Final Results

4×100-Meter Relay

2nd – Kiara Parker, Payton Chadwick, Janeek Brown, Kethlin Campbell – 43.11 SB, School Record

1,500-Meter Run

2nd – Carina Viljoen – 4:17.81

4th – Taylor Werner – 4:20.40

5th – Lauren Gregory – 4:21.04

6th – Sydney Brown – 4:21.83

7th – Meghan Underwood – 4:23.68

9th – Maddy Reed – 4:25.07

100-Meter Hurdles

1st – Janeek Brown – 12.55 PB, Facility Record, School Record, No. 1 in the World in 2019, 7th all-time collegiate time

2nd – Payton Chadwick – 12.70 PB

400-Meter Dash

1st – Kethlin Campbell – 51.03 PB, 4th in school history

High Jump

13th – J’Alyiea Smith – 1.70m (5-7)

100-Meter Dash

3rd – Kiara Parker – 11.19 SB w(+2.1)

200-Meter Dash

4th – Payton Chadwick – 23.08 PB

5th – Janeek Brown – 23.12

5,000-Meter Run

1st – Taylor Werner – 15:51.08 Facility Record

2nd – Lauren Gregory – 15:51.58

5th – Devin Clark – 16:03.44

N/A – Carina Viljoen – DNF

N/A – Sydney Brown – DNF

4×400-Meter Relay

1st – Paris Peoples, Kiara Parker, Payton Chadwick, Kethlin Campbell – 3:29.22 SB, 5TH Fastest in School History

Men’s Final Results

Discus Throw

9th – Erich Sullins – 51.05m (167-6)

Triple Jump

5th – Laquan Nairn – 15.68m (51-5.5) PB

4×100-Meter Relay

3rd – Josh Oglesby, Rashad Boyd, Kris Hari, Roy Ejiakuekwu – 39.26 SB

1,500-Meter Run

2nd – Cameron Griffith – 3:48.81

12th – Ethan Moehn – 3:56.23

110-Meter Hurdles

6th – Shakiel Chattoo – 13.71 PB

9th – Carl Elliott III – 13.83

400-Meter Dash

4th – Hunter Woodhall – 46.22 PB

800-Meter Run

4th – Kieran Taylor – 1:48.34

400-Meter Hurdles

8th – Travean Caldwell – 50.86

5,000-Meter Run

1st – Gilbert Boit – 13:54.46

3rd – Cameron Griffith – 13:55.05

4th – Matt Young – 13:57.97

10th – Austen Dalquist – 14:18.76

11th – Colin O’Mara – 14:21.03

17th – Kyle Levermore – 14:34.62

31st – Preston Cates – 14:50.62

32nd – Ethan Moehn – 14:52.52

4×400-Meter Relay

3rd – John Winn, Hunter Woodhall, Jalen Brown, Rhayko Schwartz – 3:03.53