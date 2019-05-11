Celebrating Graduations In Our Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — It's a big weekend for college students and their families as they put on their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas.

In Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas held several commencement ceremonies for graduates at Bud Walton Arena.

Students who took part in the time-honored tradition said it is exciting to not only celebrate their academic accomplishments but also refelt on all of the memories they've made at the U of A.

"It feels like it just flew by. I am just so thankful for everything that my professors, faculty members, friends, family did for me and it`s just amazing," said graduate Namita Balani.

"I feel like this university has prepared me for the future very well and I could not imagine myself graduating from anywhere else," said graduate Zoey Smith.

The U of A held six graduation ceremonies Saturday (May 11). Next weekend the students in the U of A's School of Law will gather for a graduation ceremony in the Fayetteville Town Center.

In the River Valley, graduates at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith walked the stage in the Stubblefield Center to pick up their diplomas.

Students say it was a special day for them and they are looking forward to the future.

"I will begin work for Tyson Foods in Springdale as an internal auditor and I am excited to get to work," said UAFS graduate Alex Ellis.

UAFS held two separate commencement ceremonies Saturday (May 11).

Congratulation to all graduates!