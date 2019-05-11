Clouds And Mist Leaving By Sunday Morning

Thick cloud cover over much of the Lower 48 will start to break up over Oklahoma and Arkansas by Sunday morning. Not every cloud will be gone, but some blue sky should be visible for the start of Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, 10% of a shower, highs near 70.

Some of this clearing is due to a cold front slowly moving south across the Plains. The weak front will swing through western Arkansas by Sunday afternoon. Winds will increase out of the northwest to around 10 MPH.

