Fifth Plant Theft Within 18 Months Leaves Fayetteville Resident Wanting Answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A doorbell camera caught a woman stealing a potted plant from the porch of Fayetteville residence.

Trystan Lakley says he bought a doorbell camera for his Southern View apartment in Fayetteville after several plants and pumpkins were stolen from his front porch over the past year. Lakley says this is the fifth plant in a year and a half that has gone missing.

According to a police report, a woman wearing a red shirt, Nike shorts, pink Nike shoes and glasses pulled up in what Lakley believes was a Chevy Cruz.

The report says the woman pulled into the parking lot, got out of her vehicle and walked to the right of the building. She then got back into the vehicle, pulled out, then pulled back in and stole the plant from Lakley's front porch.

"I don't know why anyone would go to the trouble to steal the plant," Lakley said. "The camera is right in the window. So she would've had to have seen it blatantly there."

Lakley said he estimates that the potted plant cost $40.

Fayetteville police say these types of cameras have helped them solve more cases and they're hoping to have similar luck this time around.