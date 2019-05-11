× Mist And Patchy Fog Saturday Night

As temperatures slowly drop Saturday evening, relative humidity will rising allowing clouds to lower and visibility to reduce in some spots. This will not change much until westerly winds return helping to clear out some of the clouds throughout Sunday.

WHEN WILL SUNSHINE RETURN?

Saturday-Sunday

NOW – 6AM: Mainly cloudy, patchy fog and mist

6AM – 10AM: Clouds starting to break

10AM – 3PM: Mix of sun and clouds

3PM – Sunset: Trending sunnier

So far the misty and foggy conditions have been centered over the mountains and the River Valley. Not everyone will see fog tonight. Take extra precaution driving this evening.

-Matt