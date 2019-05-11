Mother’s Day Forecast: Stray Shower With Mix Of Sun And Clouds

Clouds will be breaking throughout Sunday morning, giving us better chances for sunshine throughout the second half of the weekend. Not all the clouds will dissipate, but a mix of sun and clouds can be expected.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Partly Cloudy with highs near 70. A weak cold front moves in throughout the afternoon which could spark a stray shower (10%)

As of Sunday evening, the cold front was pushing through the central Plains. It will arrive after 12 PM on Sunday for Arkansas and Oklahoma.

A stray shower or rumble of thunder is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

Sunday will be a much nicer day than Saturday.

Fun Fact: Last year’s Mother’s Day was hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday’s High Temperatures:

-Matt