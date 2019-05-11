Pea Ridge Teen Will Be Feature Survivor At This Year’s Go Red For Women Luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The American Heart Association will be celebrating 15 years of Go Red for Women with a very special guest. Dr. Phil McGraw will serve as the keynote speaker at this year's luncheon.

Cardiovascular diseases claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. The Go Red for Women campaign aims to raise more awareness of heart health because 80% of these diseases are preventable.

This year's luncheon will focus on improving cardiovascular wellness in women and providing them with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health.

The event will include an expo to help educate on heart health as well as provide medical screenings.

Go Red for Women Director Melissa Woods says one in three women will die from cardiovascular diseases. She says she hopes this years event will help inspire women to make their health a priority.

"We are really wanting to bring awareness to that and just women's health overall they can take one step to becoming healthier maybe it's adding walking a few times a week or improving their diet just being able to start now and make a change so that we have healthier lives," Woods said.

This years event feature survivor will be Kennedy Allison, a Pea Ridge student who went into cardiac arrest while at school earlier this year.

Event coordinators say they expect over 1,300 local men and women to attend the luncheon which takes place at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers on May 21.

Tables and tickets are available for purchase now. You can visit www.neagored.heart.com or call 479-439-6800 for more information.

5NEWS is a proud supporter of Go Red For Women.