Texas Police Searching For Oklahoma Convicted Sex Offender

HOWE, Tex. – Texas authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate an Oklahoma convicted sex offender who failed to register with the local police department.

33-year-old Michael Lively was convicted in Tulsa in 2008 for lewd molestation of a person under 16 years of age.

Lively is required to register as a sex offender for life, but he has been convicted twice for failing to register with local law enforcement, and he was last registered in 2017.

Howe police told KXII Lively was last seen May 3 in Sherman, Texas.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Lively is 6′ tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, thin brown hair, blue eyes, and might have a beard or goatee.

Oklahoma’s sex offender registry says Lively has several tattoos: the name “Georgina Fuersen” on his chest, a heart on his upper left arm, a dragon on his right shoulder, a cheetah on his right forearm, flames on both forearms and the words “hard hands” on his hands.

If you see Lively or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 or Howe Police Sergeant Keith Milks at 903-532-9971.