Futurecast 10AM - Rainfall will continue throughout the morning, but not everyone will see rain. The scattered showers will move west to east. There's no severe weather potential.

Futurecast 12PM - Rain will begin tapering off midday, but another round of showers will likely move into the River Valley around noon.

Futurecast 4PM - After the rain moves east, spotty showers are possible throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cool and will only reach the low to mid 60s.

-Sabrina