Arkansas Softball To Play Tulsa In Regional Tournament

Posted 8:31 pm, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12PM, May 12, 2019

Courtesy: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas softball team may not have back-to-back years hosting a regional, but the Hogs are still on the hunt to make a postseason push.

In Sunday’s NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show, Arkansas heard their name called as a part of the Stillwater Regional. The Hogs will take on Tulsa in the first game. #13 Oklahoma State is facing BYU on the other side of the bracket.

The Razorbacks game against the Hurricane will be Thursday, May 16th at 5:00PM on ESPN3.

Arkansas played Tulsa during the regular season on March 13 and lost 2-1. The Hogs also played the Hurricane in 2017 in the Norman Regional where Arkansas lost 5-4.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will go on to face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional – which includes Florida State, South Carolina, South Florida, and Bethune-Cookman.

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 38-18 overall record and 12-12 in SEC play.

For the third year in a row, all 13 SEC teams were selected for the NCAA tournament.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.