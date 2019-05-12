× Arkansas Softball To Play Tulsa In Regional Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The Arkansas softball team may not have back-to-back years hosting a regional, but the Hogs are still on the hunt to make a postseason push.

In Sunday’s NCAA Softball Championship Selection Show, Arkansas heard their name called as a part of the Stillwater Regional. The Hogs will take on Tulsa in the first game. #13 Oklahoma State is facing BYU on the other side of the bracket.

The Razorbacks game against the Hurricane will be Thursday, May 16th at 5:00PM on ESPN3.

Arkansas played Tulsa during the regular season on March 13 and lost 2-1. The Hogs also played the Hurricane in 2017 in the Norman Regional where Arkansas lost 5-4.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will go on to face the winner of the Tallahassee Regional – which includes Florida State, South Carolina, South Florida, and Bethune-Cookman.

Arkansas finished the regular season with a 38-18 overall record and 12-12 in SEC play.

For the third year in a row, all 13 SEC teams were selected for the NCAA tournament.