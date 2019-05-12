Co-Angler From Rogers Wins Costa Fishing League Tournament At Table Rock Lake

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Anglers from around the country were on Table Rock Lake over the weekend for the Costa Fishing League Tournament presented by Power-Pole and hosted by Explore Branson.

Over 250 competitors took to the lake to see who could catch the most fish.

Scott Parsons of Rogers took home the first-place trophy.

On Saturday, he brought in his most significant bag of the event, 13 pounds, 6 ounces, according to the Fishing League Worldwide.

In 2016 Parsons tied for first in a Costa FLW Series event on the Lake of the Ozarks, dedicating the tournament to his brother who died battling kidney cancer the Monday after the event.

Click here to see full results from the tournament.