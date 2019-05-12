Northeastern Oklahoma Readies For Keystone Dam Water Release

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Officials in northeastern Oklahoma are preparing thousands of sandbags ahead of the planned release of the largest amount of water that has run through Keystone Dam in 26 years.

The Tulsa World reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to release 85,000 cubic feet of water per second beginning Monday. Recent rainfall in Keystone Lake’s watershed has pushed lake levels more than 20 feet above normal.

On Saturday, almost 76,000 cubic feet of water was being released per second from the dam, located about 24 miles (38 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Kralicek says volunteers filled more than 4,000 bags on Saturday. Officials plan to have more than 12,000 sandbags ready by Thursday with the assistance from volunteers throughout the Tulsa area.