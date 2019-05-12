Springdale Mother Shares Story Of How Her Son’s Life Was Saved By CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--This Mother's Day, a story of two local mothers is warming the hearts of those in Northwest Arkansas. Their story shows us what moms are made of.

One mother recalls the moment her son had a seizure and stopped breathing.

The other mother stepped in and because of her quick action saved Millie Peters' son.

"It was a pretty uneventful night. We were just hanging out at the house playing 2K, normal stuff like that," recalled Gabe Peters.

In March, Gabe Peters from Springdale was staying the night at a friends house when he started having a seizure. He stopped breathing. Being in another family's home didn't mean those around him weren't going to fight to save his life.

His friend, Payton Morris called 911. Payton's mother Angie Morris performed CPR. Another friend staying at the home, Treyton Baker started doing compressions on Gabe.

"He's still here. He's here because of early intervention with CPR," Millie Peters said.

Millie Peters said all three were able to keep her son alive until an ambulance arrived.

"If Angie hadn't jumped in and realized what was going on and gave Treyton instructions on what to do he would probably not be alive today. We recognize that and we owe a debt that can never be repaid because they saved our son's life," Millie Peters said.

Millie Peters said she was able to celebrate Mother's Day with all of her children because Payton, Angie and Treyton didn't turn away. They took action.

"It's the best feeling in the world. I can't imagine that things get any better. We are very blessed and very lucky to be celebrating today with all of our children today on Mothers Day," she said.

Gabe Peters had a special message he wanted to share with his mother Millie on this Mother's Day.

"This is an extremely important day to me and I just want her to feel celebrated in the best way that she possibly can," he said.