This Week: Drying Out And Warming Up

The past two weeks soaked Arkansas and Oklahoma. A break has arrived. Rain chances are much lower this week (May 13-17) while temperatures will be warming up.

A ridge of high pressure will build across the central United States, reducing chances for rain. There is a still a slight chance for a stray shower on Tuesday, but no rounds of heavy rain and severe storms are expected. The reason we cannot lower the chances to completely zero is because we will be on the eastern edge of the ridge with weak northwest flow. A quick shower could quickly form a dissipate under this.

Upcoming rain chances this week:

With less clouds in the way, temperatures should be warming up into the low-to-mid 80s.

The next decent chance for widespread showers and storms will arrive by the weekend.

-Matt