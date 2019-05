Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While a weak cold front will move through later this morning, the chance for rain is very low. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible, but any rain will likely stay in Missouri. The clouds will eventually break and the sun will shine through.

The weak cold front will move through around lunchtime. Most the rain, if any, will stay in Missouri. Northwest Arkansas may see a stray shower.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees with low humidity.

-Sabrina