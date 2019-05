BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Culvert work will shut down a road in Bella Vista this week.

Copinsay Drive from Highlands Boulevard to Canfield Lane will close starting at 9 a.m. today (May 13) and will remain closed through Friday (May 17).

Culverts along the stretch of street will be replaced.

Weather and unforeseen circumstances could delay the work, but the forecast looks good so far.