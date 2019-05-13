Duggars Renovate Million Dollar Home In Northwest Arkansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Duggar family, who are the stars of several TLC reality shows, are up to something new. The family flipped a nearly $2 million home in Northwest Arkansas, and it's getting a lot of attention.

The family bought the rock fortress in Springdale for $230,000. The home has only been on the market for a little over a week and it's already gained a lot of interest from potential buyers around the country.

The home is more than 10,000 square feet not including a 3,500 square foot heated and cooled garage.

All of the wiring and plumbing was gutted and replaced and the bathrooms and four kitchens have all been renovated.

Realtor April Hamm says the Duggars wanted to keep the original look of the home. The ceilings are original walnut and the flooring is slate.

Hamm says she had never seen a property like this one and that's because of the details.

"I’ve seen a lot of properties over the years and this one is totally unique and different," Hamm said. "So, everything about how it was built, how it was done back in the day, back in 1969, their forethought and what they put into this property, totally different world, I’ve never seen anything like it."

The home is listed at $1.8 million and as of right now, there are no offers on the table.

If you are interested in this property, you can call April Hamm at Keller Williams.