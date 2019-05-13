Expert: Chinese Trade, Bad Weather Hurt Arkansas’ Pecan Crop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An academic says Chinese tariffs and bad weather during harvest season have hurt Arkansas’ pecan industry.

Pecans are the state’s top nut. The U.S. produces around 80% of the world’s pecans.

But China, the biggest foreign consumer of U.S.-grown pecans, levied a 47% tariff on U.S. pecans in July in retaliation for tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on a wide variety of Chinese-made goods.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports that University of Central Arkansas associate professor Scott Nadler told roughly 30 pecan growers at a workshop last weekend that China is beefing up its own pecan output.

