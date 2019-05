FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two women suspected of breaking into a vehicle and using a stolen credit card.

In a Facebook post, police say the two used the stolen card to purchase items from a Fayetteville Target, including a desk calendar and a set of headphones.

Anyone who knows the two woman in question is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3520.