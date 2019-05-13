Husband Says Missing Northwest Arkansas Woman Died In Car Crash

WINSLOW, Ark. (KFSM) — The husband of a woman reported missing in Northwest Arkansas says she died due to a car crash in Winslow.

On Monday (May 13), Bentonville police were searching for Anne Carroll Dwinell who was last seen Sunday around 4 a.m.

Anne’s husband told 5NEWS her car was found near a creek in Winslow.

He says when he last talked to his wife, she was about 10 minutes from their home but never showed up.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.